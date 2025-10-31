Pentagon chief seeks to boost US ties with flurry of talks in Asia 

KUALA LUMPUR: United States Secretary of War Pete Hegseth held talks on Friday (Oct 31) with counterparts from China and India, among a series of face-to-face meetings at an Association of Southeast Asian Nations defence summit in Malaysia as Washington seeks to boost its influence and regional security ties.

Hegseth said on X that he told China's Dong Jun the US would "stoutly defend its interests" and maintain the balance of power in the Indo-Pacific, while voicing concern about Chinese activities in the South China Sea and around Taiwan.

He also hailed as "a cornerstone for regional stability and deterrence" a new 10-year defence cooperation framework signed with Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

"It's a significant step for our two militaries, a roadmap for deeper and even more meaningful collaboration ahead," Hegseth told reporters after the signing.

Hegseth and Singh met for the first time since the US imposed tariffs of 50 per cent on Indian goods in August as punishment for New Delhi's purchases of Russian oil, which led to India pausing purchases of US defence equipment.