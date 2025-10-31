US will 'stoutly defend' its interests, defence secretary tells China

KUALA LUMPUR: The United States will "stoutly defend its interests", Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told Chinese counterpart Dong Jun during a meeting on Friday (Oct 31) in Kuala Lumpur, flagging the importance of maintaining a balance of power in the region.

The meeting, following a September teleconference, was the latest sign of gradually improving defence communication between the two sides, amid roiling regional tension and increased military deployments across East Asia.

Hegseth told the Chinese minister of national defence that the United States was concerned about China's activities in the disputed South China Sea and around Taiwan, he said in a post on X that described their meeting as "good and constructive".

"We will continue discussions with the People’s Liberation Army on matters of mutual importance," he wrote after they met on the sidelines of a gathering of ASEAN defence ministers in the Malaysian capital.

"The United States does not seek conflict," he added. "It will continue to stoutly defend its interests and ensure it has the capabilities in the region to do so."