US pressure on Iran starting to tell, as sanctions and blockade bite

PETROL STOCKS LOW AS CURRENCY COLLAPSES

The war has erupted back into open fighting this week, with US attacks along Iran's Gulf coast prompting retaliatory Iranian strikes at US bases in Arab states.

Neither side has signalled, yet, it is ready to make the concessions demanded by the other, leaving the war in a costly stalemate - though one that may be shifting.

While more energy is flowing to international markets through the Strait of Hormuz despite Iranian efforts to continue disrupting the seaway, the US blockade of Iranian oil exports has entirely cut off Tehran's main source of revenue.

Adding to Iran's problems, the economy was already deep in crisis before the conflict, with a cratering currency and spiralling inflation, while months of bombing have run up a massive bill to rebuild damaged industry and infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the country's financial squeeze is itself biting into Tehran's efforts to get around the sanctions regime, leaving less cash to pay the high premiums required to skirt sanctions illicitly, the sources said.

The rial has fallen to record lows over recent days, and one senior source said Iran only has another two months' supply of gasoline, which has to be imported despite domestic oil production because of limited refining capacity.

Iran's rulers are keenly aware of the potential risks of an economic meltdown and the possibility of it reigniting the nationwide mass protests it put down in January by killing thousands of demonstrators.

"They are under very, very severe economic pressure. They're losing control of the Straits. It's really a question of if they choose to negotiate and I think they'll have to," said Ali Ansari, modern history professor at St Andrews University in Scotland.

The war is also entering a new phase, with each side trying to influence each other's politics.

Iran hopes the threat of inflation will deter the US administration before midterm elections in November, while Washington aims to push Iranians to revolt, a senior Iranian official said.