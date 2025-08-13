US to probe Smithsonian museums to remove 'partisan narratives'

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump's administration said on Tuesday (Aug 12) it had ordered a sweeping review of some Smithsonian museums to ensure their exhibitions laud American exceptionalism and "remove divisive or partisan narratives".

Trump has moved to assert control over major American cultural institutions since starting his second term in January, while also slashing arts and humanities funding.

The Smithsonian is one of America's most hallowed institutions, with its vast network of museums boasting tens of millions of artefacts for public display.

A letter to the institution's secretary Lonnie Bunch, published on the White House website on Tuesday, said the administration would carry out a "comprehensive internal review of selected Smithsonian museums and exhibitions".

"This initiative aims to ensure alignment with the President's directive to celebrate American exceptionalism, remove divisive or partisan narratives, and restore confidence in our shared cultural institutions," said the letter, signed by three senior White House officials.

It will target eight major museums, including the National Museum of American History, the National Museum of African American History and Culture, and the National Museum of the American Indian, the letter said.

The review aims to assess "tone, historical framing, and alignment with American ideals" across exhibitions, educational materials and digital content ahead of the 250th anniversary of the nation's founding next year.