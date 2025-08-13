US scales back human rights report; softens criticism of some Trump partner nations

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump's administration has scaled back a key US government report on human rights worldwide, dramatically softening criticism of some countries that have been strong partners of the Republican president.

Among such nations are El Salvador and Israel, which rights groups say have extensive records of abuses.

Instead, the widely anticipated 2024 Human Rights Report of the US State Department sounded an alarm on the erosion of freedom of speech in Europe and ramped up criticism of Brazil and South Africa, with which Washington has clashed on a host of issues.

Any criticism of governments over their treatment of LGBTQI rights, which appeared in Biden administration editions of the report, appeared to have been largely omitted.

Washington referred to Russia's invasion of Ukraine mainly as the "Russia-Ukraine war".

The report's section on Israel was much shorter than last year's edition and contained no mention of the severe humanitarian crisis or death toll in Gaza.

More than 61,000 people have been killed in Gaza, the Gaza health ministry says, as a result of Israel's military assault after an attack by Palestinian militant group Hamas in October 2023.