US pursues third oil tanker near Venezuela amid sanctions crackdown

WASHINGTON: The United States Coast Guard is pursuing an oil tanker in international waters near Venezuela on Sunday (Dec 21), officials said, in what would be the third interception of a sanctioned vessel in less than a week as Washington steps up pressure on Caracas.

A US official said the Coast Guard was in “active pursuit” of a tanker linked to Venezuela’s sanctions evasion, describing it as part of a so-called dark fleet and alleging it was flying a false flag under a judicial seizure order. Another official said the vessel had not yet been boarded, noting that interceptions can involve shadowing or aerial monitoring rather than immediate seizure.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, did not identify the tanker or disclose its precise location. The White House did not immediately comment.

The pursuit follows President Donald Trump’s announcement last week of a “blockade” on all sanctioned oil tankers entering or leaving Venezuela. The move is part of a broader pressure campaign against President Nicolas Maduro that has included a strengthened US military presence in the region and more than two dozen strikes on vessels in the Caribbean Sea and eastern Pacific Ocean. At least 100 people have been killed in those operations, according to officials.