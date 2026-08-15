US raises pressure on EU to 'deliver' on non-tariff trade commitments

BRUSSELS: The United States urged the European Union on Friday (Aug 14) to ease its laws putting responsibility on large firms for the environmental and social impact of their global supply chains, arguing the bloc had pledged such measures would not hamper EU-US trade.

US Ambassador to the EU Andrew Puzder said in a post on X that the 27-nation bloc should honour commitments made during trade talks with US President Donald Trump in Turnberry, Scotland, in July 2025 to address so-called non-tariff barriers.

"Now it's time for the EU to deliver. Under the Framework Agreement, the EU committed 'to ensure' that its Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive and Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive 'do not pose undue restrictions on transatlantic trade'," Puzder wrote.

"Extraterritorial provisions harm American businesses and workers, but it is not just the US that will suffer."

The EU laws cited by Puzder require large companies operating in the EU, including US firms, to disclose their environmental and social impacts, including working conditions across their supply chains.

A European Commission spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Washington is also pushing the EU to amend its Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), which imposes charges on imports of goods produced without meeting the bloc's carbon emissions standards.

The renewed pressure comes as US and EU officials turn their attention to non-tariff barriers after tariff commitments agreed in July 2025 took effect.

Three sources familiar with the discussions said they expected joint statements in the autumn covering the non-tariff elements of the Turnberry agreement.

Brussels has already softened some of the policies criticised by Washington over the past year, including its anti-deforestation law and methane emissions rules. Several sources familiar with the EU position said the bloc was not planning further concessions on those measures.