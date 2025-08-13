US rejects UN shipping net-zero plan, warns of retaliation against supporters

WASHINGTON: The United States on Tuesday (Aug 12) rejected a “Net-Zero Framework” proposal by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) aimed at cutting greenhouse gas emissions from global shipping, warning it would retaliate against countries that support the measure.

The announcement, made in a joint statement by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Energy Secretary Chris Wright and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, comes ahead of an October vote at the United Nations’ shipping agency on adopting the plan.

It also marks a continuation of the Trump administration’s combative trade posture, with officials drawing parallels to its tariff actions targeting China, India and Brazil, as well as recent withdrawals from climate-related regulations.

'UNEQUIVOCAL' OPPOSITION

“The Trump Administration unequivocally rejects this proposal before the IMO and will not tolerate any action that increases costs for our citizens, energy providers, shipping companies and their customers, or tourists,” the statement said.

“Our fellow IMO members should be on notice that we will look for their support against this action and not hesitate to retaliate or explore remedies for our citizens should this endeavour fail,” it added.

The US, one of 176 IMO member states, pulled out of talks on the net-zero framework in April and urged others in a memo to reconsider backing the measure.