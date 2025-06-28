US Senate Republicans aim to push ahead on Trump's sweeping tax-cut, spending Bill

Their narrow margins in the Senate and House mean they can afford no more than three Republican no votes to advance a Bill that Democrats are united in opposing, saying it takes a heavy toll on low- and middle-income Americans to benefit the wealthy.

Trump has pushed for Congress to pass the bill by the Jul 4 Independence Day holiday. The White House said early this month that the legislation, which Trump calls the "One Big Beautiful Bill", would reduce the annual deficit by US$1.4 trillion.

While a handful of Republicans in both chambers have voiced opposition to some of the Bill's elements, this Congress has so far not rejected any of the president's legislative priorities.

A successful vote to open debate would kick off a lengthy process that could run into Sunday, as Democrats unveil a series of amendments that are unlikely to pass in a chamber Republicans control 53-47.

TAX BREAKS, SPENDING CUTS

Democrats will focus their firepower with amendments aimed at reversing Republican spending cuts to programs that provide government-backed healthcare to the elderly, poor and disabled, as well as food aid to low-income families.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer summarised the reasons for his party's opposition to the Bill at a Friday press conference by saying "it has the biggest cuts to food funding ever", and could result in more than 2 million people losing their jobs.

He also highlighted the Republican rollback of clean energy initiatives ushered in by the Biden administration.