US Senator Padilla dragged out of press event as Trump officials defend LA troop deployment

LOS ANGELES: Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem pledged to "liberate" Los Angeles on Thursday (Jun 12) at a press conference that was dramatically interrupted when federal agents dragged a Democratic US senator out of the room, forced him to the ground and handcuffed him.

Senator Alex Padilla of California was forcibly ejected after he tried to ask Noem a question during her press conference in Los Angeles, Reuters video showed. Noem said later Padilla had not identified himself as a senator during the scuffle, but the video clearly shows him doing so.

FEDERAL IMMIGRATION CRACKDOWN CONTINUES

Noem was in the city after days of protests against federal immigration raids by the Trump administration. President Donald Trump, a Republican, has deployed the National Guard and the Marines, despite the objections of the state's Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom, and other officials, who say the move is unnecessary and illegal.

Trump has defended his decision, saying if he had not done so the city would be in flames. The protests so far have been mostly peaceful, punctuated by incidents of violence and restricted to a few city blocks. The mayor of Los Angeles has also imposed a night-time curfew in parts of the city.

"We're going to stay here and build our operations until we make sure we liberate the city of Los Angeles," Noem said.

DHS RESPONSE AND AFTERMATH

In a statement, DHS said US Secret Service agents believed Padilla was an "attacker" who did not comply with orders to back away. Noem and Padilla ended up meeting for 15 minutes to discuss his concerns over the immigration raids, the department said.

The video showed Padilla being forced to lie on the ground in a corridor outside the press conference room by federal agents, who then handcuffed his hands behind his back.

Padilla met with reporters after the incident telling them, "If this is how the Department of Homeland Security responds to a senator with a question, you can only imagine what they're doing to farmers to cooks to day laborers throughout the Los Angeles community and throughout California and throughout the country."