US senators visit Greenland to 'rebuild trust' broken by Trump

A US-Denmark-Greenland working group has been established to discuss Washington's security concerns in the Arctic, but details have not been made public.



"We have a president that has broken that trust ... I think in a significant way, and we now have to repair it," said Peters, the Democratic Senator.



"We consider you friends. We want you to consider us your friend."



While Denmark and Greenland have said they share Trump's security concerns, they have insisted that sovereignty and territorial integrity are a "red line" in the discussions.