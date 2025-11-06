US to share draft UN resolution on Gaza with most of Security Council

UNITED NATIONS: The United States will share a draft resolution on President Donald Trump's peace plan for Gaza with the 10 elected members of the United Nations Security Council later on Wednesday (Nov 5), a US official said.

Representatives for Egypt, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates will join the US, "showing clear regional support," the official added.

Israel and the Palestinian militants group Hamas agreed a month ago to the first phase of Trump's 20-point plan for Gaza: a ceasefire in their two-year war and hostage-release deal.

The United States has drafted a UN Security Council resolution that would approve a two-year mandate for a Gaza transitional governance body and an international stabilisation force in the Palestinian enclave, according to the text seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

It was not immediately clear if any changes have been made to the draft that will be shared with the 10 elected Security Council members. A resolution needs at least nine votes in favour and no vetoes by Russia, China, the US, Britain or France to be adopted.

It was not immediately clear if the US has yet shared a copy of the draft resolution with Russia and China.

The two-page text seen by Reuters would authorise a Board of Peace transitional governance administration to establish a temporary International Stabilisation Force (ISF) in Gaza that could "use all necessary measures", code for force, to carry out its mandate.