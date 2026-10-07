US stocks hit fresh records as oil stabilises on rising supplies

Analysts say the race to build out AI data centres, servers and chips has compounded that problem, with tech titans no longer able to rely on their vast piles of cash.



Borrowing by firms including Google, Amazon and Microsoft hit around US$500 billion in the nine months since January, and Goldman Sachs expects a further ramp-up in 2027, to US$1.2 trillion.



"This is not something that we've seen before," said Chris Della Fave, senior vice president at the fundraising advisory firm Post Oak Group, who estimates that AI accounts for 25 per cent of all corporate bond issuance - up from four per cent two years ago.



David Morrison, senior market analyst at Trade Nation, pointed to the fact that only the technology and energy sectors were trading higher than their 50-day moving average as being of concern.



"Clearly, this is not indicative of a healthy bull market and there is a very real danger that a crack in the AI story could see stocks across the tech sector hit an air pocket which affects everything," he said.



Sam Stovall of CFRA Research said that US equities were buoyed by expectations of another interest rate hike in October dropping.



"This week is a pretty quiet week in terms of economic reports," he said. "And the Fed doesn't meet until the end of the month. So investors are focusing more on technicals right now."



He added that strong earnings were expected to boost markets further.



In company news, UK online fashion giant Asos saw its share price slump more than nine per cent in London trading Tuesday after customers reportedly received a mobile notification claiming its systems had been hacked.



In the United States, Paramount completed its takeover of Warner Bros. Discovery, uniting two of Hollywood's most storied studios in a media empire spanning television, news and cinema under the control of David Ellison.



Skydance stocks closed down 2.7 per cent on Wall Street.