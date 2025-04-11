US stocks sag amid escalating trade war with China

WASHINGTON/BRUSSELS/BEIJING: US stocks sank sharply on Thursday (Apr 10), giving back some of the huge gains that followed President Donald Trump's decision on Wednesday to postpone many of his sweeping tariffs on dozens of countries, as investors assessed the status of his global trade war and the impact of even harsher levies on China.

The S&P 500 index was down 4 percent on Thursday afternoon, while the Nasdaq dropped 4.8 percent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 2.8 percent.

The European Union said it would pause its first counter-tariffs, and more than a dozen countries have made offers to the United States, according to White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett.

Trump's sudden decision on Wednesday to freeze most of his hefty new duties for 90 days had brought temporary relief to battered markets and anxious global leaders, even as he ratcheted up a trade war with China.

But Trump's whipsaw approach has companies still worried about the potential fallout and scrambling to prepare for what could happen in three months.

His turnabout, less than 24 hours after the tariffs kicked in, followed the most intense episode of financial market volatility since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.