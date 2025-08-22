US slams door on foreign truck drivers after deadly crash

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday (Aug 21) abruptly stopped issuing US visas for truck drivers after a fatal crash drew national attention, its latest sweeping step against foreign visitors.

"Effective immediately we are pausing all issuance of worker visas for commercial truck drivers," Secretary of State Marco Rubio wrote on X.

"The increasing number of foreign drivers operating large tractor-trailer trucks on US roads is endangering American lives and undercutting the livelihoods of American truckers," he wrote.

Rubio's action came after a truck driver was charged with killing three people on a highway in Florida while making an illegal U-turn.

Harjinder Singh, who is from India, allegedly entered the United States illegally from Mexico and failed an English examination after the crash, according to federal officials.

The case has gathered wide media attention and has been highlighted by officials in Florida, controlled by Trump's Republican Party, with the lieutenant governor flying to California to extradite Singh personally alongside immigration agents on Thursday.

The crash has taken on a political dimension in part as Singh received his commercial license in California and also lived in the West Coast state, which is run by the rival Democratic Party and opposes Trump's crackdown on immigration.

"This crash was a preventable tragedy directly caused by reckless decisions and compounded by despicable failures," Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said.

California Governor Gavin Newsom's office responded that the federal government under Trump had issued a work permit to Singh, who sought asylum, and that California had cooperated in extraditing him.

Even before the crash, Republican lawmakers have been taking aim at foreign truckers, pointing to a rising number of accidents without providing evidence of a direct link to immigrants.

In June, Duffy issued a directive that truck drivers must speak English.

Truck drivers have long been required to pass tests that include basic English proficiency, but in 2016 under former president Barack Obama, authorities were told not to take truckers off the road solely on account of language deficiencies.