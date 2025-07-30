US tightens visa interview rules: What Singaporeans need to know

SINGAPORE: The United States will tighten its rules for visa interviews from Sep 2, requiring all non-immigrant visa applicants, including children under 14 and adults over 79, to attend in-person interviews.

The changes, announced on Jul 25 by the US State Department, reverse earlier waivers and signal a shift toward stricter screening for short-term travel and business visas. The update follows the introduction of a new US$250 processing fee for non-immigrant visa applications earlier the same week.

On Tuesday (Jul 29), the US Embassy in Singapore posted about the upcoming visa interview changes on its Facebook page.

But do these new rules apply to most Singaporeans? Here’s what you need to know.

WHAT'S CHANGING ON SEP 2?

Starting Sep 2, all non-immigrant visa applicants, regardless of age, will require an in-person interview. Non-immigrant visas allow foreign nationals to enter the US for a specific purpose, such as tourism, business, study or other temporary stays.

The updated rules also tighten eligibility for interview waivers during certain visa renewals.

Under the updated guidelines, applicants who are renewing their B-1, B-2 or B1/B2 visas will only qualify for an interview waiver if they were at least 18 years old at the time their prior visa was issued.

The B-1 visa is for business, the B-2 for tourism, while the B1/B2 visa is a single visa that allows for both business and tourism activities.

WILL THIS AFFECT MY HOLIDAY?

In response to CNA's queries, the US Embassy in Singapore said on Wednesday that Singaporeans travelling under the Visa Waiver Program are unaffected by these changes.

However, they must still apply for authorisation through the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA).

Singapore is part of the US Visa Waiver Program, which allows citizens of certain countries and territories to travel to the US for tourism or business without needing a visa.



If you do not need a visa, there is no visa interview to worry about, so the Sep 2 changes will not apply to you.

However, travellers who are ineligible for the Visa Waiver Program are required to apply for a visa to travel to the US and must attend an interview. This is unrelated to the interview waiver changes, the embassy added.