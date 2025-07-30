US tightens visa interview rules: What Singaporeans need to know
From Sep 2, almost all visa applicants must attend an in-person interview.
SINGAPORE: The United States will tighten its rules for visa interviews from Sep 2, requiring all non-immigrant visa applicants, including children under 14 and adults over 79, to attend in-person interviews.
The changes, announced on Jul 25 by the US State Department, reverse earlier waivers and signal a shift toward stricter screening for short-term travel and business visas. The update follows the introduction of a new US$250 processing fee for non-immigrant visa applications earlier the same week.
On Tuesday (Jul 29), the US Embassy in Singapore posted about the upcoming visa interview changes on its Facebook page.
But do these new rules apply to most Singaporeans? Here’s what you need to know.
WHAT'S CHANGING ON SEP 2?
Starting Sep 2, all non-immigrant visa applicants, regardless of age, will require an in-person interview. Non-immigrant visas allow foreign nationals to enter the US for a specific purpose, such as tourism, business, study or other temporary stays.
The updated rules also tighten eligibility for interview waivers during certain visa renewals.
Under the updated guidelines, applicants who are renewing their B-1, B-2 or B1/B2 visas will only qualify for an interview waiver if they were at least 18 years old at the time their prior visa was issued.
The B-1 visa is for business, the B-2 for tourism, while the B1/B2 visa is a single visa that allows for both business and tourism activities.
WILL THIS AFFECT MY HOLIDAY?
In response to CNA's queries, the US Embassy in Singapore said on Wednesday that Singaporeans travelling under the Visa Waiver Program are unaffected by these changes.
However, they must still apply for authorisation through the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA).
Singapore is part of the US Visa Waiver Program, which allows citizens of certain countries and territories to travel to the US for tourism or business without needing a visa.
If you do not need a visa, there is no visa interview to worry about, so the Sep 2 changes will not apply to you.
However, travellers who are ineligible for the Visa Waiver Program are required to apply for a visa to travel to the US and must attend an interview. This is unrelated to the interview waiver changes, the embassy added.
US Visa Waiver Program
The US Visa Waiver Program enables most citizens or nationals of participating countries or territories to travel to the US for tourism or business for stays of 90 days or less without obtaining a visa, though they must still have a valid ESTA approval.
Travellers must be a citizen or national of the following countries or territories:
- Andorra
- Australia
- Austria
- Belgium
- Brunei
- Chile
- Croatia
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Greece
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Ireland
- Israel
- Italy
- Japan
- Latvia
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Malta
- Monaco
- Netherlands
- New Zealand
- Norway
- Poland
- Portugal
- Qatar
- San Marino
- Singapore
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- South Korea
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Taiwan
- United Kingdom
WHAT ABOUT ESTA?
While most Singaporeans do not need a visa to visit the US for tourism or business, they must still apply for authorisation through the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA).
Think of ESTA as the US government's online pre-approval system for travellers under the Visa Waiver Program. It is not a visa, but you still need it before boarding a flight or ship to the US.
ESTA approval does not guarantee entry. It simply authorises a traveller to board a carrier to the US, where final admission is determined by a Customs officer.
Once approved, an ESTA is generally valid for two years or until the traveller’s passport expires, whichever comes first.
During this time, travellers may enter the United States multiple times without reapplying, provided both the ESTA and passport remain valid.
WHEN WOULD I NEED TO APPLY FOR A VISA?
While Singaporeans can generally travel to the US without a visa under the Visa Waiver Program, there are certain circumstances that still require one.
This includes visits exceeding 90 days or trips not for tourism or short-term business purposes, such as study or employment.
And take note if you have visited North Korea, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria or Yemen on or after Mar 1, 2011, or Cuba on or after Jan 12, 2021 - you will need a visa.
In short, if you are ineligible for ESTA for any reason, you will need to apply for a visa. And from Sep 2, that almost means attending an in-person interview.
PLANNING A TRIP? HERE'S WHAT TO DO
Singaporeans going for a holiday or business trip under 90 days must apply for ESTA online and make sure their biometric or electronic passport is valid.
If you are unsure whether you qualify for ESTA, check the US Customs and Border Protection website.
If you need a visa, be prepared for an in-person interview from Sep 2 onward, even if you’re under 14 or over 79.
On why the US is tightening the interview waiver process, the US Embassy in Singapore said: "The Department of State is committed to protecting our nation and its citizens by upholding the highest standards of national security and public safety through our visa process.
"We encourage visa applicants to check the embassy’s website for more detailed information about visa application requirements and procedures."