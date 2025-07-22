Some visitors to the United States will soon need to pay US$250 'visa integrity fee'

According to the legislative provision, visitors will be required to make payment at the same time their visas are issued. There will be no fee waivers, though visitors who comply with their visa provisions can have the fee reimbursed after their trip is over.

Any fees that are not reimbursed "shall be deposited into the general fund of the Treasury", a provision in the Bill says.

The initial fee for fiscal year 2025 is outlined at either US$250 or greater, determined by the Secretary of Homeland Security. The fee is also subject to annual adjustments for inflation.

"The intent behind this refund provision is to incentivise compliance with US immigration laws by treating the US$250 as a refundable security deposit - essentially rewarding those who follow the rules," wrote immigration lawyer Steven A Brown, a partner at Houston-based Reddy Neumann Brown PC, in a blog post on his firm’s website.

Trump on Jul 4 signed his "Big Beautiful Bill" into law, saying that the Bill’s passage would supercharge the US economy. However, it is also expected to add trillions of dollars to the US deficit.

Since returning to the White House in January, Trump has cracked down on immigration, banning citizens from several countries and making efforts to deny enrollment of foreign students.