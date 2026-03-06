Trump demands say on Iran's next leader

"I have to be involved in the appointment, like with Delcy," Trump told Axios in an interview, drawing a comparison to Venezuela, where interim president Delcy Rodriguez has cooperated with him under threat of violence after the United States ousted her boss, Nicolas Maduro.



"Khamenei's son is unacceptable to me. We want someone that will bring harmony and peace to Iran," Trump was quoted saying, threatening more war in the future if a better alternative was not found.



The remarks suggest a willingness to work with someone from within the Islamic republic rather than toppling the government entirely, despite Trump's repeated exhortations for Iranians to rise up and take back their country.