Trump calls for jailing Democratic leaders as troops prepare for Chicago deployment

WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Oct 8) called for jailing Chicago's mayor and the governor of Illinois, both Democrats, as his administration prepared to deploy military troops to the streets of the third-largest US city.

"Chicago Mayor should be in jail for failing to protect Ice Officers! Governor Pritzker also!" Trump posted on his social media platform.

The Republican was referring to Democratic leaders in Illinois who oppose his order for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to conduct aggressive raids in Chicago.

Chicago mayor Brandon Johnson had announced "ICE-free zones" where city-owned property will be declared off-limits to the federal authorities.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, one of Trump's most fiery critics, called for prosecutors to investigate the legality of ICE activities in Chicago.

Trump's government has targeted Democratic-run cities around the nation for raids on migrants, often conducted by masked, plainclothes agents.

The crackdown fulfils a key promise made by Trump in his election victory last year, where he described the US as under attack by waves of foreign "criminals".

NATIONAL GUARD DEPLOYMENT

The US president had also authorised over the weekend the deployment of 700 National Guard troops to Chicago, sparking a lawsuit by Illinois state officials who accused him of using US troops "to punish his political enemies".

Two hundred Texas National Guard troops have arrived in Illinois, a Pentagon official said on Tuesday.

The deployment comes after Trump sent troops onto the streets of Los Angeles and Washington, and ordered them to Memphis and Portland, threatening to invoke emergency powers to forward such efforts if the courts get in the way.

In Memphis, police chief Cerelyn Davis told a city council meeting on Tuesday that she expected the National Guard deployment soon.

"It looks like maybe Oct 10 - in a few days we'll see the first group of individuals come to our city," Davis said, adding that some commanders were already there to prepare for their arrival.