Pentagon plan envisions 1,000 troops for Louisiana policing mission

The Trump administration has drafted a proposal to deploy 1,000 Louisiana National Guard troops to conduct law enforcement operations in the state's urban centres, the Washington Post reported on Saturday (Sep 13), citing Pentagon planning documents.
President Donald Trump has sought to make crime a central issue even as violent crime rates have fallen in many United States cities. His crackdown on Democratic-led municipalities has spurred protests, including a demonstration by several thousand people in Washington DC last weekend.
The memo states the plan would allow the military to supplement law enforcement in cities such as New Orleans and Baton Rouge, the report said.
The Pentagon's plan outlines a mobilisation lasting until Sep 30, 2026, though no start date was specified in the documents, the Post added.
Among the documents is an unsigned, undated draft memo from Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth to Attorney General Pam Bondi and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi L Noem, which highlights the "unique advantage" of the Pentagon's proposed approach to law enforcement in Louisiana, according to the Post.
The proposal, which hinges upon a request from Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry, who, like Trump, is a Republican, has not been confirmed as approved by federal or state officials, the Post reported.
The Pentagon's Louisiana plan suggests a robust operation is under consideration, with National Guard personnel "supplementing" the law enforcement presence in high-crime neighbourhoods. They could also help with drug interdiction and by providing "logistical and communications support" to local authorities, according to the report.
The Pentagon confirmed the authenticity of the documents to the Washington Post but declined to comment on their contents.
The White House, the Pentagon and Governor Landry's office did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
Last week, Trump said he may send federal troops to Louisiana to combat crime, following similar actions in Washington. He said his administration was determining whether to send troops to Chicago or "a place like New Orleans".
On Friday, he said he would send National Guard troops to Memphis, Tennessee, to combat crime.