Pentagon plan envisions 1,000 troops for Louisiana policing mission

The Trump administration has drafted a proposal to deploy 1,000 Louisiana National Guard troops to conduct law enforcement operations in the state's urban centres, the Washington Post reported on Saturday (Sep 13), citing Pentagon planning documents.

President Donald Trump has sought to make crime a central issue even as violent crime rates have fallen in many United States cities. His crackdown on Democratic-led municipalities has spurred protests, including a demonstration by several thousand people in Washington DC last weekend.

The memo states the plan would allow the military to supplement law enforcement in cities such as New Orleans and Baton Rouge, the report said.

The Pentagon's plan outlines a mobilisation lasting until Sep 30, 2026, though no start date was specified in the documents, the Post added.

Among the documents is an unsigned, undated draft memo from Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth to Attorney General Pam Bondi and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi L Noem, which highlights the "unique advantage" of the Pentagon's proposed approach to law enforcement in Louisiana, according to the Post.

The proposal, which hinges upon a request from Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry, who, like Trump, is a Republican, has not been confirmed as approved by federal or state officials, the Post reported.

The Pentagon's Louisiana plan suggests a robust operation is under consideration, with National Guard personnel "supplementing" the law enforcement presence in high-crime neighbourhoods. They could also help with drug interdiction and by providing "logistical and communications support" to local authorities, according to the report.