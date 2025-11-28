Trump plans to 'permanently pause migration from all third world countries'

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Thursday (Nov 27) he planned to suspend migration from what he called "third world countries", a day after an Afghan national allegedly shot two National Guard soldiers in Washington.

"I will permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries to allow the US system to fully recover," Trump wrote on social media.

He also threatened to reverse "millions" of admissions granted under his predecessor Joe Biden, and to "remove anyone who is not a net asset to the US".

Trump added that he would end all federal benefits and subsidies to non-US citizens, as well as deport any foreign national who is a security risk or "non-compatible with Western Civilization".

His angry post, which finished by wishing Americans a happy Thanksgiving, marked an escalation in the anti-migrant policies of his second term dominated by a mass deportation campaign.

"These goals will be pursued with the aim of achieving a major reduction in illegal and disruptive populations," Trump said Thursday.

"Only REVERSE MIGRATION can fully cure this situation."