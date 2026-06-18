US VP JD Vance criticises Israel's 'freakout' over Iran deal
"I find this whole freakout in Israel a little bit odd because I think that it comes from a place of mistrust," says Vance.
WASHINGTON: US Vice President JD Vance criticised Israel for a "weird panic" and "freakout" over the agreement struck between the US and Iran, in an interview released on Thursday (Jun 18) as the Trump administration sought to tamp down criticism of the deal.
Israeli officials across the political spectrum, including some of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's allies, have criticised the agreement, saying it did not address their concerns over Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs and would tie down Israel's military operations against the Iran-backed Hezbollah militia in Lebanon.
"There is this weird panic almost in the Israeli system that I’ve picked up on where they assume that everything that is contemplated that is good for Iran will happen — but that will happen without the Iranians changing any behaviour," Vance said in an interview with the New York Times.
"That's not how the deal is written."
The US would not remove sanctions on Iran if it were still funding a terrorist organisation, he said, in an apparent reference to Hezbollah, which Washington has long labelled a foreign terrorist organisation.
US HAS EARNED TRUST: VANCE
Vance accused Israel of a lack of trust in its strongest ally.
"I find this whole freakout in Israel a little bit odd because I think that it comes from a place of mistrust, and I think that America has earned the trust of that region of the world," Vance said.
"We’ve done a very good job by that particular country and that particular government," he said of Israel. "And I think that the idea that we’ve made a terrible deal is not supported by the facts, but just doesn’t make any sense if you consider the broad length of the relationship."
President Donald Trump tried to play down Israel's concerns during closing remarks on Wednesday at the Group of Seven summit in France. Netanyahu could use a "softer touch" in the fight against Hezbollah militants in Lebanon, Trump said, in his latest public rebuke of the US partner in the war against Iran.
Trump and Iranian leaders approved a memorandum of understanding this week that deferred the hardest issues to the next phase of negotiations, with no guarantee they will ever be resolved.
Citing specific critics of the deal — far-right Israeli cabinet ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich — Vance said: "I guess my response to them would be: What is your exact proposal? You’re a country of 9 million people. You can’t just kill your way out of solving every single national security problem that you have."
Meanwhile, Netanyahu on Thursday underscored the importance of maintaining Israel's close ties with the United States, saying Washington had stood "shoulder to shoulder" with Israel during the war with Iran.
"The struggle is not yet over, and further challenges lie ahead. They require calm judgement, steadfast defence of Israel's security interests, and at the same time the preservation of our vital relationship with our American friends, who stood shoulder to shoulder with us in this fight - a partnership we deeply appreciate," Netanyahu said at a function, according to a statement issued by his office.