US seeking ways to engage with Syrian rebel groups after Assad ouster

WASHINGTON: The Biden administration is seeking ways to engage with Syrian rebel groups who ousted President Bashar al-Assad and is reaching out to partners in the region such as Turkey to help kick start informal diplomacy.

Speaking at a State Department briefing, spokesperson Matthew Miller said Washington had a number of ways of communicating with various groups, one of which Washington has designated a terrorist organisation.

"We have been engaging in those conversations over the past few days. Secretary himself has been engaged in conversations with countries that have influence inside Syria, and we'll continue to do that," Miller said.

Governments across the region as well as in the Western world are scrambling to forge new links with Syria's leading rebel faction Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a group formerly allied with Al Qaeda and which is designated a terrorist organisation by the US, European Union, Turkey and the UN.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been working the phones and speaking with regional leaders and has twice over the past four days spoken with Hakan Fidan, the foreign minister of Turkey, Miller said.

Turkey has troops on the ground in northwest Syria and provides support to some of the rebels who intend to take part, including the Syrian National Army (SNA) – though it considers HTS to be a terror group.

When asked if the United States was looking to engage with HTS leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, better known as Abu Mohammed al-Golani himself, Miller declined to say but he did not rule it out either.

"We believe we have the ability to communicate one way or the other, directly or indirectly, with all the relevant parties," Miller said.

The US designated Golani a terrorist in 2013, saying al Qaeda in Iraq had tasked him with overthrowing Assad's rule and establishing Islamic Syariah law in Syria, and that Nusra had carried out suicide attacks that killed civilians and espoused a violent sectarian vision.