US presidential election: Divisive issue of abortion rights in the spotlight once again

PHOENIX, Arizona: Some of the United States’ most visceral election battles are being fought in the car parks of abortion clinics across the country.

At a Planned Parenthood clinic in the swing state of Arizona, a handful of women gather every Wednesday – conservative Christians who believe abortion should be banned in all circumstances, including incest and rape.

Holding placards that read “Babies lives matter” and “You don’t have to do this today”, they shout messages at patients, trying to stop them from getting an abortion. They are banned from crossing a yellow line at the clinic’s entrance.

When patients arrive, chaperones quickly usher them inside while a speaker blasting music drowns out the campaigners.

Both sides hope the loudest voice is the one that could sway the Nov 5 presidential election – and the future of women’s reproductive health.

Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic candidate, has made reproductive rights a cornerstone of her campaign. The Republicans are treading a more careful line, aiming to appeal to more conservative and anti-abortion factions.