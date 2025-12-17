US not planning to release unedited boat strike video to public, Hegseth says

WASHINGTON: US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Tuesday (Dec 16) there are no plans to release the unedited video of Sep 2 strikes on a suspected drug trafficking boat in the Caribbean that has fuelled concerns about the Trump administration's plans for Venezuela.

"In keeping with long-standing Department of War policy, Department of Defence policy, of course we're not going to release a top-secret full unedited video of that to the general public," Hegseth told reporters at Capitol Hill.

Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio conducted briefings on Tuesday for every member of the Senate, responding to lawmakers' demands for more information about a three and a half-month-long campaign of more than 20 strikes against boats in waters off Venezuela that have killed more than 80 people.

The two cabinet secretaries were holding a similar briefing for the full House of Representatives.

Concerns about the strikes increased after it became public that the commander overseeing the operation ordered a second strike to take out two survivors on September 2.