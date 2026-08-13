Venezuela government, opposition wrap up round of post-Maduro talks

CARACAS: Venezuela's interim government and opposition representatives on Wednesday (Aug 12) wrapped up a first round of talks aimed at reconciling the nation following the US ouster of longtime leader Nicolas Maduro.

A joint statement issued by the two sides highlighted agreement on two topics after several days of discussion: reforming the judiciary, and seeking access to frozen funds to aid in earthquake recovery efforts.

Both sides committed to "initiate a process that contributes to the transformation of the justice system", including "Reforms to the Organic Law" of Venezuela's top court, the Supreme Tribunal of Justice (TSJ).

The TSJ notably validated Maduro's 2024 reelection, despite serious allegations of fraud and no public release of the official results.

The document did not mention the National Electoral Council, another body the opposition hopes to overhaul after it also upheld Maduro's disputed victory.

In light of the devastating twin earthquakes on Jun 24, which have left over 6,300 people dead, both sides also agreed to work toward the release of "Venezuela's international reserve assets held at the Bank of England".

Under Maduro, Venezuela had tried repeatedly and unsuccessfully to access the funds.

The joint statement also called for the establishment of "mechanisms for transparency, traceability, and auditing" to make sure the funds are properly used.

Interim president Delcy Rodriguez's government was represented at the talks by her brother Jorge Rodriguez, who is also the head of Venezuela's National Assembly.

Delcy Rodriguez was Maduro's vice president, but has nonetheless led the country with Washington's blessing, and has won praise from US President Donald Trump for acceeding to his administration's desires.