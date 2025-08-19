Zelenskyy says he is ready for bilateral meeting with Putin to end war

WASHINGTON: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday (Aug 18) he was willing to meet directly with his Russian counterpart to end the war.

Speaking to reporters after talks with US President Donald Trump and several European leaders at the White House, Zelenskyy said he was ready for what would be his first face-to-face with Vladimir Putin since Moscow's invasion nearly three and a half years ago.

"I confirmed – and all European leaders supported me – that we are ready for a bilateral meeting with Putin," Zelenskyy said following the summit.

Zelenskyy has come under increasing pressure to cede territory to end the grinding war, as Russia makes a series of advances.

Ahead of the White House meeting, Trump had pushed Ukraine to give up Crimea and abandon its goal of joining NATO – both key demands made by Putin.

But Zelenskyy stressed he had been able to present a clearer picture of the battlelines to Trump, who he met in a one-on-one in the Oval Office.

"This was the best of our meetings," Zelenskyy said, according to a statement put out by his office. "I was able to show many things, even on the map, to all American colleagues regarding the situation on the battlefield."