Wall Street bounces back as earnings take focus over tariff chaos

NEW YORK: US stocks rebounded on Tuesday (Apr 22) as a spate of quarterly earnings reports and hints at the de-escalation of US-China trade tensions brought buyers in from the sidelines.

A broad rally boosted all three major US indices by more than 2 per cent, as investors looked past Trump's ramped up rhetoric against Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who is widely considered a stabilising force for the markets.



Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, when asked about Trump's attacks on Powell, said theFed's independnce is "foundational" to better economic outcomes.



Having been battered for weeks by the White House's erratic and multi-front tariff disputes, the S&P 500 is currently about 14.4 per cent below its record closing high reached on Feb 19.