Wall Street ends higher as investors digest Trump’s trade comments

NEW YORK: Wall Street closed higher on Friday (Oct 17) as investors weighed US President Donald Trump’s latest remarks on China and upbeat quarterly results from regional banks helped ease concerns about credit risks.

Trump said his proposed 100 per cent tariff on Chinese imports “would not be sustainable”, softening his tone after a week of escalating trade rhetoric. However, he again blamed Beijing for the impasse in talks, which began after China imposed tighter export controls on rare earth minerals.

“The market doesn’t really know what to take when Donald Trump speaks,” said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth. “There’s just a lot of back-and-forth comments with regards to China and trade tariffs and pretty much everything else.”

REGIONAL BANKS REBOUND

Financial stocks recovered from Thursday’s selloff after fresh results reassured investors about the sector’s stability.

Zions Bancorporation shares jumped 5.8 per cent, rebounding from losses a day earlier, while Western Alliance gained 3.1 per cent. The S&P Composite 1500 Regional Banks Index climbed 1.8 per cent, after tumbling nearly 6 per cent the previous day.

“There’s a lot more bark than bite on the credit fears,” said Jed Ellerbroek, portfolio manager at Argent Capital. “Looking through all the big banks’ results, credit is very good. Overall, there are very few pockets of weakness.”

Truist Financial rose 3.7 per cent after posting higher third-quarter profit, while Fifth Third Bancorp advanced 1.3 per cent.