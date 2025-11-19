Wall Street slides as valuation fears, rate-cut doubts weigh on markets

NEW YORK: Wall Street's main indexes fell on Tuesday (Nov 18) as concerns over high valuations and fading hopes of a Federal Reserve rate cut pressured major tech stocks, while investors looked ahead to Nvidia’s earnings and key US data later this week.

Amazon dropped 2.3 per cent, while chipmakers AMD and Intel slid sharply. At 9.33am ET, the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average both touched one-month lows, with the Nasdaq also lower.

Markets are now awaiting the long-delayed September jobs report on Thursday, expected to confirm signs of a cooling labour market.