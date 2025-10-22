Warner Bros Discovery rejects Paramount offer, considers full sale amid media shakeup

WASHINGTON: Warner Bros Discovery said on Tuesday (Oct 21) that its board had rejected a buyout offer from Paramount Skydance valued at nearly US$60 billion, as the media giant weighs a possible full sale following unsolicited interest from several potential suitors.

A source familiar with the matter told Reuters that the Paramount Skydance bid, worth close to US$24 a share and mostly in cash, was turned down by the board earlier in the day. The offer would have included Warner Bros’ film and television studios, cable networks such as CNN and the HBO Max streaming platform.

Neither Warner Bros Discovery nor Paramount commented on the proposal. Shares of Warner Bros Discovery were up around 10 per cent in afternoon trading.

COMPANIES EYE WARNER BROS ASSETS

Comcast is likely to examine Warner Bros Discovery’s assets, a source told Reuters, while Netflix is also among those showing interest, according to CNBC. Earlier reports indicated that Paramount Skydance chief executive David Ellison had been in talks to acquire the entire company.

Warner Bros Discovery, which owns franchises such as Harry Potter and Game of Thrones, announced in June that it would split its operations next year into studio-centric and cable-focused units — a move intended to separate its growing streaming business from its struggling traditional networks.

The board is considering several options, including maintaining its planned separation, selling the company in full, or pursuing separate transactions for its Warner Bros or Discovery Global businesses. It is also reviewing an alternative structure that would merge Warner Bros and spin off Discovery Global.