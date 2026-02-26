Wary of US investors, Greenland lawmakers push to pass foreign investment screening law

COPENHAGEN: A surge in property interest from US buyers in Nuuk early last year prompted lawmakers to rush through curbs on foreign purchases and shifted the focus of Greenland's upcoming foreign-investment screening law, lawmakers and other people familiar with the matter said.

In January 2025, around the time US President Donald Trump renewed his efforts to assert greater control over Greenland, lawyers and real estate firms in the capital began receiving multiple inquiries from US buyers, six people familiar with the matter said.

Until then, foreigners had shown little interest in property in the town of 20,000 people.

"The most aggressive ones wanted to buy everything available on the market," said a Nuuk-based lawyer, who requested anonymity.

BALANCING NEEDS OF ECONOMY WITH POLITICS

Trump's interest in the Arctic island has left its lawmakers in a dilemma, as they balance the need to attract capital to boost its stagnating economy with a wish to block out U.S. investors they suspect may carry hidden political motives.

It was not clear who the investors were or whether they were linked to Trump’s push for Greenland, which is a semi-autonomous part of the Kingdom of Denmark.

But the sudden interest alarmed lawmakers, who feared outside buyers could push residents out of Nuuk’s already tight housing market, three of the sources said. By February 2025, Greenland’s government had tightened controls on foreign property purchases.

The housing scare fed into the broader push to give authorities tools to vet who is behind incoming capital.