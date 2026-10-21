Websites go dark worldwide as AI exposes critical security flaws

"OFTEN AND FAST"

Ethan Mollick, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School who studies AI, said that companies he talks to are struggling to keep up with the pace of patches needed to shield from AI-driven cyberattacks.



"Now consumers are going to have the same experience of getting everything updated often and fast," he wrote on X.



The flaws had been reported privately to PHP's developers and kept confidential while a fix was prepared.



Details leaked online Tuesday, a day before the planned release of the fix, prompting the rush to take sites offline.



In France, local government websites, including one for Paris police, have been inaccessible since Wednesday afternoon at the request of the French National Cybersecurity Agency, the interior ministry said.



In the Netherlands, the national digital identity service DigiD, the website of the House of Representatives and the site of the national cybersecurity center went offline as a precaution, according to Dutch public broadcaster NOS.



Belgium’s foreign ministry temporarily took its websites offline as a precaution, it said on X, although the Centre for Cybersecurity Belgium had recorded no attacks on Belgian sites.



In Australia, the Australian Signals Directorate said its own cyber.gov.au site was among government websites affected by the flaws, according to public broadcaster ABC.