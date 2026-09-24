Weinstein resentenced to 15 years in prison for 2006 sex assault

NEW YORK: Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, who was at the centre of abuse allegations that spurred the #MeToo movement, was resentenced Wednesday to 15 years in prison for sexually assaulting a former production assistant.



Weinstein, 74, forcibly performed oral sex in 2006 on Miriam Haley, one of dozens of women who have made accusations against the Pulp Fiction and Shakespeare in Love producer.



Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in 2020 for the sexual assault, but it was overturned on appeal in 2024. A jury found him guilty again in 2025 after a retrial in New York.



He made a last-ditch plea for leniency Wednesday as he addressed a packed Manhattan court, where Haley sat in the audience.



"I am not a violent man, have some mercy," said Weinstein, who wore a dark suit with a red tie and sat in a wheelchair due to health issues.



"I sincerely apologize to anyone I have hurt," he added, while continuing to maintain his innocence during remarks met by loud groans inside the court.



After sentencing, his spokesman Juda Engelmayer told AFP that Weinstein planned to appeal the latest sentence and conviction.



"It is difficult to escape the conclusion that Harvey Weinstein is being sentenced not only for the crime of which he was convicted, but for who he is and what his name has come to represent," he said, referencing the #MeToo movement.