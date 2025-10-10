White House says Nobel Trump omission was 'politics over peace'

WASHINGTON: The White House criticised the Norwegian Nobel Committee on Friday (Oct 10) after it awarded the peace prize to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado and overlooked US President Donald Trump.

"The Nobel Committee proved they place politics over peace," White House Director of Communications Steven Cheung said on X.

"President Trump will continue making peace deals, ending wars, and saving lives. He has the heart of a humanitarian, and there will never be anyone like him who can move mountains with the sheer force of his will."

Since returning to the White House for his second term in January, Trump had repeatedly insisted that he deserved the Nobel for his role in resolving numerous conflicts - a claim observers say is broadly exaggerated.