Maria Corina Machado: the face and fire of Venezuela's opposition

CARACAS, Venezuela: Maria Corina Machado, a fearless activist with rock-star appeal, is a key face of the opposition to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's iron-fisted regime.

Hailed as "la libertadora", in an allusion to Venezuelan independence hero Simon "The Liberator" Bolivar, Machado was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday (Oct 10) for her work.

She was barred from challenging Maduro in 2024 elections, then detained and released after seeking to fire up resistance to the Venezuelan leader.

In July, she called for "clandestine" resistance against Maduro on the anniversary of his disputed re-election.

For weeks, rumours have circulated on social networks that Machado, who has gone into hiding, is sheltering at the US embassy.

Polled as the most popular politician in Venezuela by far, Machado had accepted taking a political back seat and campaigned tirelessly for her last-minute replacement on the ballot: little-known ex-diplomat Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia.

Machado had won an opposition primary with 90 per cent of votes cast in 2023, but was promptly declared ineligible by authorities loyal to Maduro.

She embraced the reluctant candidacy of Gonzalez Urrutia, accompanying him on rallies and soaking up the spotlight he shuns.