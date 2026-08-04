White House to host meeting on new AI review regime

WASHINGTON: The White House will host a meeting Tuesday (Aug 3) with AI executives to discuss a new voluntary system of government review of the technology's most powerful models, an administration official said.



The official did not specify who will attend the discussions on the new regulatory regime outlined in an executive order that US President Donald Trump signed on Jun 2.



The central provision of this framework allows companies such as OpenAI, Google or Anthropic to give the government access to their most powerful models for up to 30 days before planned release to the general public.



The order was triggered by concerns over Anthropic's Mythos model, which the AI startup initially refused to release publicly due to its ability to expose vulnerabilities in computer systems, including those of banks, governments and hospitals.



Mythos was eventually released, albeit with restrictions on its use.