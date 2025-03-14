White House withdraws vaccine critic Weldon for CDC director

WASHINGTON: The White House withdrew President Donald Trump's nomination of former Republican congressman and vaccine critic Dave Weldon to serve as director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a surprise move that came shortly before his scheduled Senate confirmation hearing on Thursday (Mar 13).

Weldon, a physician who has criticized vaccines, said in a four-page statement he sent to Reuters that he had been informed 12 hours before the hearing by the White House that there were not enough votes for confirmation.

The CDC director would lead the response to public health threats including the growing measles cases in the US, especially the outbreak in West Texas and New Mexico that has killed two people, and play a critical role in tackling the spread of bird flu.

Weldon is the first Trump nominee withdrawn from consideration. The Republican-majority Senate confirmed unconventional picks including anti-vaccine activist Robert F Kennedy Jr as Secretary of Health and Human Services, former Fox News host Pete Hegseth for Defense Secretary and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who had been critical of US intelligence efforts.

The Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee confirmed that Weldon's nomination hearing had been canceled.

Weldon in his letter denied that he was anti-vaccine and said he believed US senators including Republicans Susan Collins of Maine and HELP Committee Chairman Bill Cassidy of Louisiana planned to vote against him.