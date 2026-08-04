Wildfire flares up again in Greece as water bombers deployed

On Sunday, two Bell helicopters collided while carrying out firefighting operations near Psatha.



Greek media reported that a Danish pilot and a Greek co-pilot aboard one helicopter were killed, while the British pilot and Greek co-pilot in the second aircraft were injured and taken to hospital.



Pending the outcome of an official investigation, all Bell helicopters involved in firefighting operations have been grounded, public broadcaster ERT reported.



The deaths followed those of three firefighters who were killed last week while battling separate wildfires in Crete and the Peloponnese.



Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has warned that Greece faces "extremely difficult" days ahead as high temperatures and dry conditions continue to fuel fires.



More than 12,000 hectares of forest and agricultural land have burned over the past week, according to analyses from the European Union's Copernicus Earth observation programme cited by Greek media.



Like much of the Mediterranean, Greece has experienced increasingly frequent and intense wildfires that scientists link to climate change.



Police have arrested two employees of an electricity utility in connection with one of the fires. Investigators believe the blaze may have been sparked on Friday by an electrical cable near the coastal village of Porto Germeno on the Gulf of Corinth, about 60 kilometres west of Athens.



At the height of the summer tourist season, authorities warned that the wildfire threat would remain "very high" on Monday.