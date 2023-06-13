Will France change its laws about euthanasia and assisted suicide?

However, the possible change in policy is causing controversy in the country.

PROLONGED SUFFERING

At a conference in the French city of Orleans, former medical professionals debated the possible legalisation of euthanasia and assisted suicide in the country.

Having worked in the healthcare sector previously gave them a close-up view of the prolonged suffering some patients face towards the end of their lives.

“In 2005, I watched my godfather's disease progress for two years. It was horrible, just horrible. In the end, he died under terrible conditions to the point of exhaustion. That opened my eyes to all this. I don’t want to see my loved ones suffer like that,” said one conference attendee.

Another attendee told CNA: “I think it's very important that people can choose how to live their end of life, and not have to put up with what the doctors or the family choose (or) decide for them.”