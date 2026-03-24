WHO chief urges countries to complete pandemic agreement

The PABS mechanism deals with sharing access to pathogens with pandemic potential, then sharing the benefits derived from them: vaccines, tests and treatments.



Countries are tasked with getting PABS finalised by the next World Health Assembly, the WHO's decision-making body, in mid-May.

"NOT THERE YET"

Tedros welcomed negotiators back on Monday for the sixth and "for what we all hope will be the final meeting" on finalising PABS.



"We're so close - but of course, we're not there yet," he said, warning that it was "probably the only chance" to secure an outcome.



"The conflict in the Middle East and crises elsewhere in our world are reminders that health emergencies can erupt suddenly and affect multiple countries, increasing the risk of disease outbreaks."



Tedros, who led the WHO during Covid-19, said countries must ask themselves whether the text would solve the problems faced during the pandemic.



"We need to do everything in our collective power to finalise the (deal) so we do not waste the last four-and-a-half years," he said.



"If we don't, we are left with the status quo: no PABS system, and a Pandemic Agreement that exists only on paper."