WTO hikes 2026 trade growth forecast on AI boom

GENEVA: The WTO on Thursday (Oct 8) sharply raised its global trade growth forecast for 2026, with merchandise trade riding the AI boom and proving more resilient than expected amid the Middle East crisis.

Thanks to supply chain adaptations and the surge in artificial intelligence investments, the World Trade Organisation now projects 3.9 per cent growth in the volume of merchandise trade this year, up from 1.9 per cent predicted in March.

The WTO is forecasting 4.1 per cent trade growth next year, up from the 2.6 per cent predicted seven months ago.

Global GDP is expected to grow by 2.6 per cent this year and 2.9 per cent in 2027, it added.

"The numbers reflect trade resilience in action," said WTO chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

"When disruptions strike, an integrated world economy and a rules-based trading system provide economies flexibility to keep essential products flowing to businesses and households that need them," she said.

"Nevertheless, some have felt the shock more than others, and not everyone can access emerging opportunities like AI."