WTO talks end in deadlock after Brazil blocks deal over e-commerce duties

YAOUNDE: World Trade Organization talks ended deadlocked on Monday (Mar 30) as Brazil blocked a bid by the United States and other countries to secure an extension to a moratorium on customs duties for electronic transmissions like digital downloads, diplomats said.

The talks at a WTO meeting in Cameroon were seeking to bridge differences over extending the e-commerce moratorium, and agree to a plan for broader reform of the organisation.

The moratorium prevents countries from imposing tariffs on electronic transmissions such as software downloads, streaming content and other digital products.

The agreement "ensures digital trade can flow freely across borders – without tariffs, without red tape and without added cost", the International Chamber of Commerce said on its website.

Ministers there had been trying to extend the moratorium, which is due to expire this month, by four years plus an additional buffer year to 2031, diplomats said.

Talks would now continue in Geneva after the impasse on prolonging the moratorium, said the WTO conference chair Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana.

In what is seen as a test for the WTO's relevance, after a year of trade turmoil and major disruptions due to the Iran war, diplomats said ministers got stuck on extending the moratorium beyond more than two years following objections from Brazil.

US WANTED PERMANENT EXTENSION

Diplomats had been working throughout Sunday to close the gaps between Brazil, which had originally sought a two-year extension, and the US which wanted a permanent extension, by drafting a proposed document of a four-year extension with a one-year sunset buffer, concluding in 2031.

Brazil later proposed a four-year extension, with a review clause halfway through, however, that was not supported, two diplomats told Reuters.