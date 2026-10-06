Yemen's Houthis say they struck Riyadh airport, other Saudi sites

TAIZ: Iran-backed Houthis said on Monday (Oct 6) they had struck Riyadh's international airport, an oil refinery and other sites in Saudi Arabia, as the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said they had destroyed Houthi targets on the Red Sea coast.

Pakistan and Türkiye have pledged to deploy troops to Saudi Arabia under a new mutual defence pact following weeks of Houthi attacks, as Riyadh and its Yemeni government allies began an ambitious push aimed at retaking all territory held by the group.

The fighting in Yemen has become the most active front in the Middle East war in recent weeks, displacing more than 184,000 people, the United Nations says, and deepening the conflict that has engulfed the wider region.

The Houthis previously controlled much of northern Yemen, including the capital Sanaa and the western city of Hodeida, but seized swathes of coastline last month along the Red Sea and key Bab el-Mandeb Strait, in Yemen's deadliest fighting in years.

The Houthis have also been attacking neighbouring Saudi Arabia since Yemen's civil war flared back to life and have declared a maritime blockade on its ships.