Yemen’s Huthis threaten US oil majors despite truce

LONDON: Yemen’s Iran-backed Huthis on Tuesday (Sep 30) threatened to target major US oil companies, including Exxon Mobil and Chevron, despite a truce with Washington not to attack American-linked vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.
The Huthis’ Humanitarian Operations Coordination Center (HOCC), which liaises with shipping operators, announced sanctions on 13 US companies, nine executives and two vessels, declaring them “hostile entities” open to attack.
The move raised fears of renewed disruption to maritime security in the region, where the Huthis have previously launched drone and missile attacks on commercial vessels.
COMPANIES DEEMED HOSTILE
The sanctions list includes Exxon Mobil, Chevron and ConocoPhillips. The firms did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Entities designated by the Huthis “shall be dealt with in accordance with the principle of confrontation,” the HOCC said on its website.
Independent analyst Mohammed Albasha said it remained unclear if the announcement signalled imminent attacks, warning that any strike would violate a ceasefire mediated by Oman in May.
PAST ATTACKS AND OIL FLOWS
Since 2023, the Huthis have repeatedly targeted ships they deemed linked to Israel in what they said was support for Palestinians in Gaza. They have occasionally struck vessels in the Gulf of Aden.
This week, a Dutch cargo ship in the Gulf of Aden was left ablaze after a suspected Huthi-style attack, injuring two crew members.
The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said the Strait of Hormuz, a vital chokepoint between Oman and Iran, has not been significantly affected. The US imported about 500,000 barrels per day of crude and condensate from the Persian Gulf through the strait last year, the lowest share in nearly 40 years.
RESPONSE TO SANCTIONS
Albasha said the Huthis framed the measures as reciprocity for US sanctions.
“The ultimate goal of these sanctions is not punishment for its own sake, but to bring about a positive change in behavior,” the group said in its statement.