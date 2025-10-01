Yemen’s Huthis threaten US oil majors despite truce

LONDON: Yemen’s Iran-backed Huthis on Tuesday (Sep 30) threatened to target major US oil companies, including Exxon Mobil and Chevron, despite a truce with Washington not to attack American-linked vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

The Huthis’ Humanitarian Operations Coordination Center (HOCC), which liaises with shipping operators, announced sanctions on 13 US companies, nine executives and two vessels, declaring them “hostile entities” open to attack.

The move raised fears of renewed disruption to maritime security in the region, where the Huthis have previously launched drone and missile attacks on commercial vessels.

COMPANIES DEEMED HOSTILE

The sanctions list includes Exxon Mobil, Chevron and ConocoPhillips. The firms did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Entities designated by the Huthis “shall be dealt with in accordance with the principle of confrontation,” the HOCC said on its website.

Independent analyst Mohammed Albasha said it remained unclear if the announcement signalled imminent attacks, warning that any strike would violate a ceasefire mediated by Oman in May.