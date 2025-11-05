Young leftist Mamdani in final push to win New York City mayoral race

President Trump continued to smear Mamdani, who would be New York's first Muslim mayor, calling him a "Jew hater".

"Any Jewish person that votes for Zohran Mamdani, a proven and self professed JEW HATER, is a stupid person!!!" the Republican president posted on his social media platform.



Mamdani was on about 44 per cent in the latest polls, several points ahead of former state governor Andrew Cuomo, who is running as an independent.



Denise Gibbs, 46, a doctor of physiotherapy, voted at a school in Brooklyn.



"I sure hope it improves the city. I want to see it decrease divisiveness and increase livelihoods of working-class households and services for children," she said, wearing green scrubs.



Polls close at 9.00pm local time.