Trump backs Cuomo, threatens to cut funds for New York City if Mamdani wins

WASHINGTON: Republican US President Donald Trump said on Monday (Nov 3) he will restrict federal funds for New York City if Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani wins the city's mayoral elections on Tuesday, and urged supporters to vote for former Governor Andrew Cuomo.

If Mamdani wins the election, Trump said on Truth Social it was "highly unlikely that I will be contributing Federal Funds, other than the very minimum as required".

Polls show Mamdani leading against Cuomo, who is running as an independent after losing to Mamdani in the Democratic primary, and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa.

Trump said a vote for Sliwa would only help Mamdani and urged his supporters to back Cuomo.

"Whether you personally like Andrew Cuomo or not, you really have no choice. You must vote for him, and hope he does a fantastic job," Trump wrote.

Republicans have attacked Mamdani's candidacy throughout the campaign, with Trump casting the self-described democratic socialist as a communist.

Mamdani, a Uganda-born state assembly member, shocked political observers on Jun 24 with a convincing victory in the primary.