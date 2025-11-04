US Fed governor Lisa Cook warns inflation to stay 'elevated' next year

WASHINGTON: A key US central bank official warned on Monday (Nov 3) that inflation would likely remain elevated in the coming year as tariffs bite, while vowing to fulfil her duties even as President Donald Trump seeks her removal.

"My outreach to business leaders suggests that the pass-through of tariffs to consumer prices is not yet complete," Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook said at the Brookings Institution think tank in Washington.

She noted that many companies have adopted a strategy of running down inventories at lower prices before raising consumer costs, while others are waiting for tariff uncertainty to dissipate before hiking prices.

"As such, I expect inflation to remain elevated for the next year," Cook added.

But she vowed to "be prepared to act forcefully" if tariff effects appear to be larger or more persistent than expected.

Cook on Monday also nodded to her ongoing legal battle, saying she was "beyond grateful" for the support she has received.

She declined to comment further but pledged: "I will continue to carry out my sworn duties on behalf of the American people."