Fed Governor Cook sues Trump over his attempt to fire her

Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook filed a lawsuit on Thursday (Aug 28) claiming United States President Donald Trump has no power to remove her from office, setting up a legal battle that could reset long-established norms for the US central bank's independence.

Cook's lawsuit said Trump violated a federal law allowing him to remove a Fed governor only "for cause" when the Republican president took the unprecedented step on Aug 25 of announcing he would fire her.

Trump has accused Cook of committing mortgage fraud in 2021, a year before she joined the central bank's governing body. But Cook's lawsuit said an unsubstantiated allegation about conduct that took place before she was confirmed to her position at the central bank does not amount to cause.

"President Trump's conception of 'cause' has no limiting principle; it would allow him to remove any Federal Reserve Board member with whom he disagrees about policy based on chalked-up allegations," her lawyers wrote in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit also accused Trump of violating her right to due process under the US Constitution by firing her without notice or a hearing.

The case is likely headed to the Supreme Court, where a conservative majority has at least tentatively allowed Trump to fire officials from other agencies, though it recently signalled the Fed may qualify for a rare exception from direct control by the president.

Concerns about the Fed's independence from the White House in setting monetary policy could have a ripple effect throughout the global economy.