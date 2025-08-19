5 easy ways to make your day more productive

Productivity isn’t always about doing more. Sometimes, it’s about doing things differently. Whether it’s clearing quick tasks or planning your route to make better use of the places you pass through, small shifts in how you move through your day can go a long way.

Even a routine stop at a service station can become a chance to use your time more intentionally. Today’s stations – like Shell – are evolving to match your pace, offering car care, food and drinks, daily essentials and digital perks in one convenient stop. More than just a place to refuel or charge your electric vehicle (EV), Shell stations have transformed into smart mobility hubs designed to support your day, wherever it takes you. Here’s how to make every pocket of your day work harder for you.

#1 STACK TASKS TO STREAMLINE YOUR ERRAND RUN

Group errands by location to get more done with fewer stops. For instance, if you’ve got a dentist’s appointment and your car’s due for a check or wash, plan your route around a service station with a Shell Autoserv or Car Wash to knock out two tasks in one go.

Need dinner or groceries on the way home? Some stations offer multiple conveniences – from daily essentials to co-located favourites like McDonald’s, Ya Kun Kaya Toast or Old Chang Kee – saving you unnecessary detours across town.