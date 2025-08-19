5 easy ways to make your day more productive
From quick errands to long commutes, your day is in constant motion – but with the right planning, it can flow smarter and more seamlessly.
Productivity isn’t always about doing more. Sometimes, it’s about doing things differently. Whether it’s clearing quick tasks or planning your route to make better use of the places you pass through, small shifts in how you move through your day can go a long way.
Even a routine stop at a service station can become a chance to use your time more intentionally. Today’s stations – like Shell – are evolving to match your pace, offering car care, food and drinks, daily essentials and digital perks in one convenient stop. More than just a place to refuel or charge your electric vehicle (EV), Shell stations have transformed into smart mobility hubs designed to support your day, wherever it takes you. Here’s how to make every pocket of your day work harder for you.
#1 STACK TASKS TO STREAMLINE YOUR ERRAND RUN
Group errands by location to get more done with fewer stops. For instance, if you’ve got a dentist’s appointment and your car’s due for a check or wash, plan your route around a service station with a Shell Autoserv or Car Wash to knock out two tasks in one go.
Need dinner or groceries on the way home? Some stations offer multiple conveniences – from daily essentials to co-located favourites like McDonald’s, Ya Kun Kaya Toast or Old Chang Kee – saving you unnecessary detours across town.
Make your stop even more efficient by keeping a running list on your phone for daily needs like toiletries, snacks or top-up cards. That way, you can pick up what you need while fuelling up – instead of scrambling at the last minute. Planning ahead helps, too. Got a birthday celebration coming up? If you’re passing a Shell station that stocks wines from Vivino, it’s the perfect opportunity to pick up a bottle and tick that task off early.
#2 MAKE EVERY MINUTE COUNT WHILE YOU WAIT
Driving an EV not only changes your ride, but also how you manage your time. A typical 30kWh charge can be completed in less than 15 minutes*, turning each top-up into a golden window for micro-tasks like clearing your inbox or prepping for your next meeting.
Some Shell stations are set up to help you maximise your time between stops. Shell Serangoon North offers work pods where you can hop on a Zoom call, while Shell Telok Blangah has a gym pod – equipped with dumbbells, cable pulley and chin-up bar – perfect for a quick, energising workout.
Even if you’re not near these locations, staying productive is still easy. Shell Recharge is now available at nearly half of Shell stations, offering fast, reliable charging, with selected locations featuring solar-powered chargers that deliver up to 150kW for a quicker boost. And with over 1,000 public Shell Recharge chargers island-wide – at malls, offices, attractions and HDB estates in the north and northeast – you can power up while going about your day.
To map your route, use the Shell Recharge Asia app to find charging points near where you’ll be, so you can charge where it’s most convenient.
#3 OPTIMISE YOUR DRIVE – FOR YOU AND YOUR CAR
Whether you’re crawling through traffic or cruising between stops, time on the road can still be productive. Queue up a podcast or audiobook, or use voice notes to offload reminders and capture ideas to clear your head.
And while you’re staying sharp, give your engine the same advantage. Shell V-Power, Shell’s highest-performing fuel, is designed to keep your engine running at its best. It removes 100 per cent of performance-robbing deposits and prevents future build-up on critical engine parts^. The result? More power, quicker acceleration and improved fuel economy.
#4 BUILD IN SMALL, MEANINGFUL BREAKS
Being productive doesn’t mean powering through non-stop. In fact, short breaks can sharpen your focus, reduce fatigue and help you return to your tasks with more clarity and energy.
One easy way to take a breather is to build it into your routine. Instead of rushing through your next fuel stop, take five at Shell Café. Available at 34 stations, it offers freshly brewed lattes and Americanos, plus light bites like waffles and sandwiches – a satisfying pick-me-up before hitting the road again.
#5 GET REWARDED FOR GETTING THINGS DONE
When you’re always on the move, small efficiencies add up. Shell’s digital offerings are created to help you streamline your stops and earn perks while you’re at it. With Shell SmartPay, you can skip the queue and pay from your phone at the pump. Need to find a station with EV charging, a car wash or your favourite brew from Shell Café? The Shell Asia app helps you find exactly what you need.
Every transaction earns you points via Shell GO+, Shell’s digital loyalty programme. These can be redeemed for fuel vouchers, car washes, Shell Select deals, KrisFlyer miles and more. You’ll also unlock a wide variety of partner perks from Tangs, Best Denki, Nike, Mothercare and Baker & Cook.
As a bonus, Shell GO+ members enjoy additional savings of up to 21.15 per cent with UOB or HSBC cards, and up to 20.88 per cent with Citi credit cards. SAFRA and HomeTeamNS members also get an extra 2 per cent upfront fuel discount.
From planning your route to powering through your to-do list, Shell helps you make the most of every moment.
Keep your day moving smarter and faster. Download the Shell Asia app to enjoy sign-up offers, 100 welcome points and a more rewarding journey.
*Depending on EV car model and capacity.
^Effects and benefits may vary according to vehicle type, vehicle age, vehicle condition and driving style.